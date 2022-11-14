FM Bilawal Bhutto chairs meeting on flood relief and rehabilitation in Sindh

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the Sindh government to finalize and launch the housing project for flood victims, ARY News reported on Monday.

Presiding over a session on the flood situation in Sindh, Chairman People’s Party also directed for an immediate assistance to the farmers for providing seeds and fertilizer.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah briefed the session about current situation with regard to flood relief and rehabilitation effort.

“Winter has started in rural areas, the government should step up relief work to help flood affected people,” Bilawal said. “Which relief goods given by the PDMA and the Sindh government,” PPP chairman questioned.

Bilawal Bhutto also directed for immediate water drainage from the areas, where floodwater still standing.

Chief Minister in his briefing said that 12.35 million people were affected in flood and 2,992 relief camps were established. “Flooding left 7.38 million people homeless and 6,73,353 people were kept in relief camps,” CM Shah said.

“The province suffered 2,444 billion rupees losses. The flood wreaked havoc with housing sector, education, irrigation, water and drainage, livestock and roads,” Murad Ali Shah stated.

Sindh’s chief minister said that the flood control and irrigation sector required 48.4 billion rupees, while 22 bln rupees needed for repair of roads. ” Water supply and drainage required 11 bln rupees, livestock 16.5 bln, house building required 110 bln rupees, 24.2 billion required for water and agriculture sector and 42 billion rupees for construction of roads and bridges,” he stated.

“Moreover, health and social protection required 94. 6 bln rupees and expanding Rescue 1122 needed 9.9 billions,” Shah said.

“Donor agencies have pledged to provide 379.56 billion rupees,” he added.

The chief secretary, provincial ministers and secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.

