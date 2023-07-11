FM Bilawal condemns Holy Quran desecration as ‘attack on faith’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday asserted that the desecration of Holy Quran was “an attack on Muslims’ faith” as the UN Human Rights Council debated a motion in the wake of a recent incident of the holy book’s burning in Sweden.

Last month, a man desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden’s capital Stockholm, resulting in strong condemnation from several states, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq and Iran Pope Francis and the Swedish government.

In response to the incident, a motion was brought by Pakistan that sought a report from the UN rights chief on the topic and called on states to review their laws and plug gaps that may “impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred”.

The debate highlighted rifts in the UN Human Rights Council between the OIC, a Muslim grouping, and Western members concerned about the motion’s implications for free speech and challenges posed to long-held practices in rights protection.

Addressing the seminar via video link, the foreign minister called upon the world to stand united against hatred, discrimination, intolerance, and promote mutual respect, understanding, and tolerance.

FM Bilawal said unfortunately, the deliberate desecration of the Holy Quran had continued under government sanction and with the sense of impunity.

Increasingly, he said these acts were designed to maximise propagating hate. “We must see this incitement to hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence. We must join hands in condemning it, we must isolate those who stroke hatred,” he said.

He said three months ago the first international day to combat Islamophobia was observed where the first ever session was held to mark the occasion at the UN General Assembly.

Read More: OIC strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

The minister said the Holy Quran was a spiritual anchor for two billion Muslims. “It is important to understand the deep hurt that at public and premeditated act of Quran’s desecration causes to Muslims,” he remarked.

Terming the desecration of the Holy Quran as an attack on the Muslim’s faith, Bilawal Bhutto said the call in the draft text presented before this council for prevention and accountability was reasonable and necessary.

The minister said the hate speech and free speech must be segregated as the free speech was as indispensable as hate speech was indefensible.

There is not a single Muslim country on the planet that allows to the desecration of the holy text of other religions, he said adding such an act is unthinkable to any Muslim. “It is forbidden by faith, by culture and by law,” he said.

FM Bilawal’s remarks were echoed by ministers from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia with the latter calling it an act of “Islamophobia”. “Stop abusing freedom of expression,” said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. “Silence means complicity.”

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk told the 47-member council that inflammatory acts against Muslims, as well as other religions or minorities, are “offensive, irresponsible and wrong”.

But, he continued, these were “complex areas” and care needs to be taken in setting legal limits on free speech, which could be abused by those in power.

Diplomats said intense negotiations had not led to a breakthrough on Tuesday and expect a vote. Such a vote would almost certainly pass since OIC countries make up 19 members of the 47-member body and also have support from China and others.