FM Bilawal emphasises enhancing economic cooperation amongst SCO member states

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasised on enhancing economic and trade cooperation amongst member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a virtual meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of SCO countries.

The foreign minister underscored that building greater connectivity across the SCO region would help unlock the political and economic potential of intra-SCO cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported. He stressed that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor supplements SCO’s vision of shared prosperity through regional connectivity and integration.

Thanking the SCO countries for expressing solidarity with and extending support for the flood-affected people in Pakistan, FM Bilawal urged the developed countries to fulfill their commitments on Climate Finance to help developing countries address Climate Change for meeting sustainable development goals.

He also stressed the need to address the scourge of terrorism in all its manifestations, including state terrorism.

The foreign minister underlined the importance of sustained and practical engagement with Afghanistan in order to help the Afghan people overcome the humanitarian and economic crises afflicting their country.

