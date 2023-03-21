FM Bilawal felicitates Saudi Arabia, Iran on restoration of ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday held separate telephonic conversations with counterparts of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and extended felicitations on restoration of relations between the two countries, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation with Saudi foreign minister, FM Bilawal congratulated him and appreciated the Saudi leadership for this positive development.

Bilawal Bhutto said the agreement would pave the way for initiation of meaningful dialogue for peace, security, trade and development in the entire region.

Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the two foreign ministers reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify the bilateral strategic partnership.

They also stressed the vital role of high-level exchanges for cementing ties between the two countries.

In the telephonic conversation with the Iranian counterpart, FM Bilawal extended warm felicitations on the signing of the Joint Trilateral Statement.

He termed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a testament to the wisdom and farsightedness of the leadership of the two countries.

The foreign minister also commended the important role played by China in facilitating this process.

Underscoring Pakistan’s close fraternal relations with both Iran and Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister stressed that the renewal of diplomatic ties between the two brotherly countries would serve as a harbinger for peace, prosperity and development for the entire region.

Taking note of the upward trajectory in Pakistan-Iran relations, the two foreign ministers expressed their resolve to further intensify cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

Restoration of ties

Earlier on March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations after seven years of hostility which had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.

Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months, according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China. “The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs,” it said.

In recent years Saudi Arabia has blamed Iran for missile and drone attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities in 2019 as well as attacks on tankers in Gulf waters. Iran denied the charges.

Friday’s agreement, signed by Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, and Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, agreed to re-activate a 2001 security cooperation accord, as well as another earlier pact on trade, economy and investment.

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi described the deal as a victory for dialogue and peace, adding that Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in addressing tough global issues.

