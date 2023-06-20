FM Bilawal, Greek counterpart discuss tragic boat disaster

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that he had a useful telephonic conversation with his Greek counterpart Vassilis Kaskarelis and discussed the tragic boat disaster off the coast of Greece, ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversation, the foreign ministers discussed the tragic boat disaster off the coast of Greece, Bilawal Bhutto posted on his Twitter handle.

Had a useful 📞 conversation with V.Kaskarelis FM of 🇬🇷 @GreeceMFA Discussed the tragic ferry disaster off the coast of Greece. Agreed to closely work together to facilitate Pakistanis in distress and for the identification and repatriation of retrieved bodies. pic.twitter.com/A7II22bIJ6 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 20, 2023

“[We] agreed to closely work together to facilitate Pakistanis in distress and for the identification and repatriation of retrieved bodies,” FM Bilawal wrote.

Last week, an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a statement, the premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of Pakistani nationals in the tragic incident that took place off the coast of Greece, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also directed the officials of the Pakistan embassy in Greece to look after 12 Pakistanis rescued from the scene of disaster.

He also issued orders for taking further stringent action against the elements involved in human trafficking, besides asking the law enforcement agencies for the identification of such traffickers who had been duping people to undertake such perilous steps.

PM Sharif has also announced to observe mourning day on Monday (tomorrow) and constituted a four-member high-level committee to probe into the death of dozens of Pakistanis in the Greece boat tragedy.