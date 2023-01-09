FM Bilawal holds telephone conversation with newly-appointed Chinese counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephone conversation today with the newly-appointed Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang, ARY News reported on Monday.

Conveying his felicitations on Foreign Minister Qin’s new appointment, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari noted that Pakistan and China are time-tested friends and All-Weather Partners, with a long history of mutual support and cooperation, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement.

The two foreign ministers discussed regional issues of mutual interest. They reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan and China to advance the bilateral All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The foreign minister thanked his Chinese counterpart for Beijing’s active participation in and support for the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being held today.

China’s generous and timely assistance for post-flood reconstruction was a source of comfort for millions in Pakistan and served as a glowing example of international cooperation.

With the approach of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Foreign Minister conveyed his best wishes and warm greetings to FM Qin and to Wang Yi, Politburo Member and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, whom Qin succeeded as foreign minister.

