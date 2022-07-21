FM Bilawal lauds Germany’s support for Pakistan GSP Plus status

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated Germany’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s GSP Plus status, which is a mutually beneficial arrangement.

In a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, FM Bilawal expressed Pakistan’s interest in deeper bilateral engagement with Germany in the field of climate change and capacity enhancement of country’s scientific institutions dealing with climate change.

Besides discussing bilateral ties, the two Ministers exchanged views on the regional situation, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The foreign minister underscored that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Germany, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union, which should be further expanded in all areas of mutual interest.

He added that Pakistan and Germany has robust economic engagement and concerted efforts should be made to further strengthen it.

In the context of situation in Afghanistan, Bilawal Bhutto underlined that Pakistan has been facilitating the evacuations on a humanitarian basis.

He also reiterated the need for scaled up support of the international community in protecting the lives and livelihoods of the Afghan people in the wake of dire humanitarian and economic crises and acknowledged Germany’s humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

The foreign minister invited Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

