FM Bilawal meets Chinese vice premier at World Economic Forum

Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, FM Bilawal Bhutto in a meeting with the vice premier of China Liu He discussed the multifaceted economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Both government representatives agreed to maintain close coordination to further enhance the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled this week to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting from January 16-20.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is accompanying the foreign minister, said Foreign Office in a statement.

The foreign minister would participate in a number of WEF events on contemporary global and regional issues.

The World Economic Forum annually brings together political and business leaders to identify pathways to overcome economic, social, and environmental challenges. This year’s Forum is being organized under the theme, “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”.

According to MoFA, FM Bilawal Bhutto will share Pakistan’s perspective on economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities, and challenges for the region’s security and stability.

He will highlight the developing world’s perspective on issues of climate change, food and energy security, and social vulnerabilities in times of high inflation, and slowing economic activity.

The foreign minister and the minister of state will also meet participating dignitaries including political leaders, corporate executives, heads of international organizations, and leading media and civil society

