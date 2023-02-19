FM Bilawal meets European counterparts in bid to enhance ties

MUNICH: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday met with his European counterparts on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in a bid to enhance bilateral ties, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the foreign minister met with his counterpart from Norway Anniken Huitfeldt and they agreed to work together to stop the rising incidents of Islamophobia in the world.

During the meeting, both personalities reiterated the desire to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Norway.

FM Bilawal also met with Foreign Minister of Kosovo Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz and they concurred to hold the second round of bilateral political consultations.

Pakistan and Kosovo had longstanding and historic ties, he remarked during the meeting. They exchanged views on enhancing relations in the fields of tourism, health, education, trade, and manpower.

The Pakistani foreign minister also met with Vice President of the European Union Council Josep Borrell.

He said Pakistan highly valued its ties with the European Union. They agreed to expand the multidimensional relations of Pakistan and EU. They discussed different regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Read More: FM Bilawal meets world leaders at Munich Security Conference

It is pertinent to mention here that FM Bilawal Bhutto is paying a four-day visit to Germany where he will attend Munich Security Conference 2023 from February 16-20.

During his visit, he will participate in several events and engage with international media, a Foreign Office press release said.

Besides, on the invitation of the Lithuanian counterpart, Foreign Minister Bilawal will undertake a bilateral visit to Vilnius on February 20-21.

During the visit, the MoU on the establishment of Bilateral Political Consultations between the governments of Pakistan and Lithuania will be signed.

Comments