FM Bilawal says ‘I bore expenses of tickets, hotels during foreign visits’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he bore the expenses of tickets and hotels during his foreign visits to reduce the financial burden on the national exchequer, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Responding to a question regarding the expenditures of his foreign visits, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he is the only foreign minister of Pakistan who bears the expenses of his tickets and bills of the hotels during his foreign visits.

He said even if I do, it is his prerogative as the foreign minister. He added that he is not the interior minister but the foreign minister. Bilawal said that his foreign visits benefit the people of Pakistan.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan exits the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) due to his efforts while his foreign visits gave economic advantages to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is leading G77, the alliance of developing countries across the globe which is a major success as a nation. He said that people should analyse the records of the G77 reforms.

FM Bilawal said that the developing nations demanded the financial institutions give priority to the poor countries instead of the rich countries.

