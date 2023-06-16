FM Bilawal stresses for dialogue, diplomacy to resolve outstanding issues

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues and asked the world countries to work jointly to meet challenges.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was addressing a ceremony held on the occasion of the 50th Foundation Day of the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad today.

He urged the world countries to work jointly to meet the challenges of climate change, poverty and resolution of conflicts for the restoration of peace. He stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wants good relations with other countries including China and India.

He said Pakistan is a strategic partner of China and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship programme and manifestation of this deep-rooted and time-tested friendship.

He urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute as per Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said the world powers must take action against India’s unilateral, brutal, despotic and illegal actions in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

FM Bilawal said the United Nations and other world powers must play their role for the development of Afghanistan.

He also stressed on the interim-Afghan government to respect international laws and engage in negotiations with all stakeholders to restore peace in the country.

He said Pakistan has good relations with Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Turning to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the foreign minister said Pakistan wants a peaceful resolution of the issue.