FM Bilawal telephones political leaders ahead of India’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has telephoned political leaders ahead of his visit to India to attend meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held in Goa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the foreign minister held consultations with political leaders regarding his participation in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held in Goa on May 4-5.

FM Bilawal held separate telephonic conversations with Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Balochistan National Party (BNP) chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

He took advice from the political leaders on his participation in the meeting, being held in Goa. He also took the party chiefs into confidence over participating in the SCO CFM meeting.

During the telephonic conversations, the political personalities apprised the Foreign Minister of their opinion regarding the meeting.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for India tomorrow to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa. He will be the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in nearly 12 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that FM Bilawal is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of Dr S. Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India, a Foreign Office statement said.

“Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

​Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent.

