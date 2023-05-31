31.9 C
FM Bilawal to attend Jordan's royal wedding, meet Iraqi leadership

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake visit to Jordan and Iraq this afternoon, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the Foreign Office (FO).

In the first leg of the visit, the foreign minister will travel to Jordan to attend the royal wedding. From Jordan, the foreign minister will visit Iraq from June 5-7.

“During the visit, the Foreign Minister will meet with Iraqi leadership, and hold detailed meeting with his counterpart,” the FO said.

Important agreements will also be signed during the visit.

FM Bilawal is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein.

 

