FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Monday (January 16), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO), the Foreign Minister will be accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

The World Economic Forum annually brings together political and business leaders to identify pathways to defeat economic, social, and environmental challenges. This year’s forum is being organized under the theme, “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”.

The Foreign Minister and the Minister of State will participate in a number of WEF’s 5-days events on contemporary global and regional issues.

FM Bilawal will share Pakistan’s perspective on economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities, and challenges for the region’s security and stability.

He will highlight the developing world’s perspective on issues of climate change, food and energy security, and social vulnerabilities in times of high inflation, and slowing economic activity.

The Foreign Minister and the Minister of State will also meet participating dignitaries including political leaders, corporate executives, heads of international organizations, and leading media and civil society personalities.

