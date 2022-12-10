FM Bilawal urges OIC to lead diplomatic effort to resolve J&K dispute

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should lead the diplomatic effort to find a lasting solution to Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha in Islamabad on Saturday after a bilateral meeting with him, he said Pakistan deeply appreciates OIC’s role in assuring and safeguarding the social, economic and political interests of the Muslim world.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Foreign Minister said India’s ongoing human rights violations, and its illegal acts in 2019 are blatant violations of international law and stand in sharp contrast to every effort for peace and stability in the region.

He said we discussed Islamophobia with the OIC secretary General and encouraged the appointment of a special envoy for Islamophobia.

On Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said we emphasised the urgent need to follow up on decisions made at the 17th extraordinary session at CFM in Islamabad last December.

He said we are pleased to know that there has been progress on all fronts, sufficient initial resources to strengthen the OIC office in Afghanistan and the operation of a special envoy has been provided by OIC membership, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Foreign Minister added that the newly inaugurated office of the OIC mission in Kabul will be helpful in channelling OIC support to Afghanistan and alleviating the humanitarian situation there.

He said Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Palestinians as mandated by recent CFM meetings and OIC should prepare an action plan to raise Palestinian issue internationally.

Bilawal Bhutto announced that Pakistan will organize OIC trade fare from 16th to 18th June next year in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the OIC Secretary General said we ask India to cancel all illegal decisions taken regarding Kashmir. He said the OIC contact group has adopted a detailed plan of action on Kashmir and OIC will continue to raise its voice for the cause of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier in the day, the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha accompanied by a five-member delegation arrived in Islamabad on Saturday on a three-day visit. He is visiting at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During his visit, the OIC Secretary General will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold a delegation-level meeting with the Foreign Minister to discuss issues on the agenda of OIC including Jammu and Kashmir, Islamophobia and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. He will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary General’s visit will enable the exchange of views on how OIC can galvanize itself further to deliver on the aspirations of 1.9 billion Muslims that it represents.

Comments