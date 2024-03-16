FM Dar, Amir Muttaqi agree to foster fraternal ties Pakistan, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Ishaq Dar and his Afghanistan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday agreed to continue working together in building on fraternal bilateral relations, ARY News reported.

“Expanding cooperation in connectivity, trade, security, counter terrorism and people to people contacts is a top priority for Pakistan,” the foreign minister posted on X, after he received a congratulatory call from Afghan minister.

Delighted to receive congratulatory phone call from Afghanistan’s Interim FM Amir Khan Muttaqi. Agreed to continue working together in building on fraternal bilateral relations. Expanding cooperation in connectivity, trade, security, counter terrorism and people to people… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) March 16, 2024



Meanwhile, a statement by the deputy spokesperson at the Afghan foreign ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, said FM Amir Muttaqi hoped that Dar’s assumption of office would have a “positive and constructive role in strengthening the relations”.

The statement said that both sides emphasised bringing facilities for passengers, patients and commercial traffic on the Durand Line and eliminating existing problems.

Earlier on March 7, A top Pakistani diplomat called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to join Pakistan in demanding that the Taliban authorities terminate their relationship with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is responsible for persistent attacks against Pakistan’s military and civilian targets.

“Left unchecked, the TTP, supported by Al-Qaeda and some State sponsors, could soon pose a global terrorist threat,” Ambassador Munir Akram warned the 15-member Council on Wednesday.

Speaking in a debate on the situation in Afghanistan, the Pakistani envoy said, “The Afghan Interim Government’s failure to control the TTP and other terrorist groups erodes its claim of full control of its territory that it asserts in order to secure international recognition.”

He also urged the United Nations to undertake an investigation to find out how the TTP has acquired advanced military equipment and weaponry and to identify the sources of the TTP’s financing, which is helping sustain its 50,000 fighters and their dependents and its terrorist operations.