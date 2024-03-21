FM Ishaq Dar hails IAEA for ‘peaceful’ use of nuclear technology

BRUSSELS: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday heaped praise on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) role in enhancing the peaceful use of nuclear technology and organizing the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit, ARY News reported.

In a meeting with IAEA Director General (DG) Rafael Mariano Grossi on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Ishaq Dar also emphasized that the Agency’s work was very important to Pakistan as a founding member.

He said that as a founding member, Pakistan attached great importance to the Agency’s work.

The foreign minister also highlighted the importance of nuclear energy in combatting climate change and Pakistan’s desire to enhance the share of nuclear energy in the energy mix.

Ishaq Dar further emphasized the significance of the Agency’s technical cooperation efforts, to which Pakistan also contributes significantly.

The foreign minister said that for developing nations to meet their energy demands and reach their zero emissions targets, banks, and international financial institutions should assist nuclear energy projects in those countries.

He asked the IAEA to keep spreading awareness about the value of nuclear energy as a clean energy source throughout the world.

Pakistan’s cooperation with the IAEA was praised by the agency’s director general. Rafael Mariano Grossi went on to say Pakistan is playing a key role in sharing experience and expertise with developing countries.

He agreed that financing of nuclear projects was an issue and that he would soon engage with International Financial Institutions to resolve the issue.

The IAEA’s director general reminisced with pleasure about his trip to Pakistan over the previous year, during which he saw the country’s advancements in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology firsthand and visited its facilities.