FM Dar, Iranian President Raisi discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday called on Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in Islamabad to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

During the meeting, both leaders emphasized the importance of enhanced efforts to further consolidate bilateral relations in diverse fields.

They affirmed commitment to peace and constructive dialogue for resolving regional challenges.

Raisi in Pakistan

Iranian Presi­dent Ebrahim Raisi today arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit.

The Iranian president reached the federal capital with his spouse, a high-level delegation of cabinet members and and senior officials.

The Foreign Office (FO) said Raisi arrived at the Islamabad airport and was received by Housing Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu.

During his visit from April 22-24, the Iranian head of state is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s prime minister, president, Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker, the foreign office said.

The officials will hold talks to strengthen bilateral relations, trade and cooperation in energy, agriculture and other sectors.

The sides will hold talks over for cooperation over regional and global issues and bilateral cooperation to tackle common threat of terrorism, foreign office stated.

Sources said President Raisi’s agenda encompasses bilateral relations, security cooperation, the gas pipeline project and the exploration of potential free trade agreements.

Pakistan and Iran have also decided to establish a joint special economic zone with an aim to boost economic relations between the two countries.

Sources told ARY News that the federal cabinet greenlighted signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran during President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan, slated for April 22 (Monday).

Sources claimed that the two countries have finalised the draft of memorandum of understanding (MoU), adding that the special economic zone will be established on Ramdan-Gabad border.

The Joint Special Economic Zone will be established at the government-to-government level, sources added.