FM Ishaq Dar reaffirms resolve to bolster ties with Turkey

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve and commitment to closely work together with the leadership of Turkey to further solidify the bilateral relations.

In a post on X, he said, “I am pleased to receive a congratulatory call from my brother Hakan Fidan, FM of Turkey. Recalling close & fraternal ties between our two great nations, we reaffirmed our resolve & commitment to closely work together to further solidify our bilateral relations.”

Foreign Minister (FM) Ishaq Dar and his Afghanistan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday agreed to continue working together in building on fraternal bilateral relations.

“Expanding cooperation in connectivity, trade, security, counter terrorism and people to people contacts is a top priority for Pakistan,” the foreign minister posted on X, after he received a congratulatory call from Afghan minister.

Meanwhile, a statement by the deputy spokesperson at the Afghan foreign ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, said FM Amir Muttaqi hoped that Dar’s assumption of office would have a “positive and constructive role in strengthening the relations”.

The statement said that both sides emphasised bringing facilities for passengers, patients and commercial traffic on the Durand Line and eliminating existing problems.

