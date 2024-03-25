29.9 C
Monday, March 25, 2024
FM Ishaq Dar seeks early resumption of PIA flights to UK

ISLAMABAD: In a phone call with British counterpart David Cameron on Monday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stressed the need for early resumption of national carrier Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flights to the United Kingdom, ARY News reported quoting the Foreign Office (FO).

The UK and several other EU countries had suspended PIA’s flight operations due to concerns about the authenticity of pilot licences.

The FO today said Dar received a call from British Foreign Secretary David Cameron during which the foreign minister made his request regarding the resumption of flights, saying that it would further bolster linkages, particularly in view of the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

He also stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, people-to-people contacts and climate matters.

“Reiterating the importance of [the] Pakistan-UK relationship, the foreign minister said that Pakistan and the UK had longstanding, historic relations with multifaceted cooperation. The foreign minister emphasised the early conclusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership agreement to take relations to the next level,” the FO said.

The two ministers also discussed important regional issues, including Afghanistan and the situation in Gaza. Dar also invited Lord Cameron to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CAA expressed hope last week that PIA fli­ghts to the UK would likely resume in May.

