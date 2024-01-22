FM Jilani expresses desire to further strengthen Pak-China ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen and upgrade the bilateral relationship with China.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The two diplomats engaged in an in-depth discussion covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bilateral economic and financial cooperation.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani expressed appreciation for the contributions of Vice Foreign Minister Sun in enhancing the Pakistan-China Iron Brotherhood, as envisioned by the leaders and peoples of the two countries.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady development of CPEC, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani emphasized the significance of CPEC for Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan would continue making efforts for realization of CPEC’s full potential for shared benefits.

He appreciated China’s readiness and support for all CPEC projects in Pakistan.

Thanking the Foreign Minister for the generous hospitality, Vice Foreign Minister Sun highlighted that as iron brother and a reliable friend, China accorded immense importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and looked forward to even deeper cooperation in all fields.