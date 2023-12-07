21.3 C
FM Jilani hails Danish parliament bill prohibiting Quran desecration

ISLAMABAD: After the Danish parliament adopted a bill prohibiting the desecration of the Holy Quran, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani hailed it as a “prudent decision.”

The foreign minister, in a social media post on X, expressed the hope that other European countries would follow suit through similar legislation.

“A prudent decision on the part of the Danish Parliament. Hope other European countries follow suit and pass similar legislation,” he remarked.

The foreign minister said the desecration of holy books of any faith was against the tenets of all religions, even under the guise of freedom of speech.

According to the media report, the Danish parliament approved legislation that would effectively prohibit Quran burnings in the northern European country.

Under the legislation, the law violators could face up to two years in jail. The bill was passed with 94 votes in favour by the 179-member Danish parliament.

