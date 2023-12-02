FM Jilani stresses unity in pursuit of G77’s climate objectives

DUBAI: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Saturday said that the future of humanity would be defined by the response of the international community to the existential challenge of climate change.

He highlighted that all the countries had a significant stake in enlarging the ambition and accelerating the implementation of the commitments and pledges made for climate action.

The foreign minister represented Pakistan at the G77 & China Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change held during the ongoing COP28 World Climate Action Summit, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Noting that last year at COP27, the G-77 and China, under Pakistan’s chairmanship collectively scripted history by acting in unison to secure the establishment of a fund for loss and damage, the foreign minister underscored the need to bring similar solidarity and unity to achieve the Group’s objectives in all areas of climate change – mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance.

While emphasizing the need to keep the goal of 1.5 degree Celsius alive, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani called on the developed countries, consistent with the principles of Equity and CBDR, to take lead in accelerating climate actions, including the implementation of mitigation actions.

He laid emphasis on provision of climate finance to developing countries and also highlighted the need for sharper focus on adaptation to build resilience to climate change.