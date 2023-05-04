FM leaves for India to participate in SCO CFM Meeting in Goa

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday left for India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting being held in Goa, ARY News reported.

The Foreign Minister is attending the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting at the invitation of the current Chair, Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister had also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent.

Since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively and constructively contributing in all SCO activities to realize its multi-sectoral aims and objectives in a mutually beneficial manner.

On the sidelines of the CFM meeting, the Foreign Minister will also meet with his counterparts of friendly countries.