FM Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah agreed to improve the small and medium enterprises.

The new finance minister of Pakistan in a meeting at the Chief Minister House here also discussed re-organization and digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Sindh’s chief minister in the meeting said that Sindh’s public-private partnership has been a best example of success.

Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh was not given any new project under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in last eight years, while other provinces were awarded new projects.

“If the government not intending to give a project to Sindh under the PSDP, the issue must come under discussion,” Sindh’s CM said.

He said the federal government didn’t release funds, which had been allocated for construction project of houses for flood-affected persons.

Finance Minister informed the chief minister that he will mediate between the FBR and the Sindh government to resolve the problems.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that he will talk with the petroleum minister over the issues faced by industrialists. “We have to work most over the agriculture, livestock and the fisheries sector,” he said.

The two officials discussed in detail over the agriculture sector development.