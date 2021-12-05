FM Qureshi to depart on three-day visit to Brussels today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Brussels tomorrow (Monday) on a three-day visit to Belgium.

FM Qureshi is undertaking the visit on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium Sophie Wilmes.

During his stay in Brussels, the foreign minister will co-chair the 6th round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell.

According to Foreign Office, this would be the first in-person session of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan since the signing of the landmark plan in June 2019.

During his three-day stay, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The two sides have remained closely engaged on Afghanistan as well as undertaken joint training and capacity building programs for military and civilian personnel.

The foreign minister will have an exchange views with Belgian Parliamentarians and Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

Qureshi will also meet and address members of the Pakistani Diaspora residing in Belgium and Luxembourg.

