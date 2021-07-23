FM Qureshi reaches China on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reached Beijing on Friday for a two-day visit to China, ARY News reported.

According to Foreign Office, Shah Mehmood Qureshi Qureshi is visiting China at the invitation of the State Councilor and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The visit is part of the high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

During the visit, both sides will inter alia discuss further deepening of bilateral relations, focus on cooperation in the high-quality development under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and will expand strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues, read the statement issued by Foreign Office.

Furthermore, Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also arrived in Beijing on Friday to hold strategic talks with Chinese officials.

This year, Pakistan and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The time-tested Pakistan-China relationship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future.