FM Qureshi raises ECB’s tour cancellation issue with UK counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is in the United Kingdom on a three-day official visit, raised ECB’s decision to cancel tours of its men’s and women’s cricket teams to Pakistan with UK counterpart here on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the foreign minister met with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and discussed a wide range of issues including England tour cancellation.

The ECB’s decision had come three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan, citing a “security threat” minutes before the first ODI match was scheduled to start.

England cricket team had to play two T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October.

Taking to Twitter, Qureshi said, "Good to meet Sec of State for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Women & Equality Liz Truss. Will be working closely for the elevation of our historic bilateral relationship. Look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan for the 5th review session of Flag of Pakistan Flag of United Kingdom Enhanced Strategic Dialogue."

During the meeting, FM Qureshi shared Pakistan’s immediate concern to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan has established a humanitarian corridor and is extending all possible assistance

"I shared our immediate concern to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. Pakistan has established a humanitarian corridor & is extending all possible assistance. Urge int'l community to engage constructively with Afghan authorities & not to repeat past mistakes," he said in a tweet.

The foreign minister also shared a dossier documenting over 3000 war crimes by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

“On IIOJK, shared view on the UK playing a definitive role in addressing poor conditions of people of disputed territory & help in securing Kashmiri’s inalienable right of self-determination. Also shared dossier documenting over 3000 war crimes by Indian occupation forces,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi added.