FM Qureshi leaves for Tajikistan to attend SCO council meeting

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has left for Tajikistan to attend the meeting of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe, ARY News reported.

According to Foreign Office, during his three-day visit, the foreign minister will attend the meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers Contact Group for Afghanistan and present Pakistan’s views on the Afghan peace process, the rapidly changing situation in the region and the promotion of regional cooperation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he will meet with foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Russia and China.

Issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and promotion of regional ties will be discussed in these meetings.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also meet President of Tajikistan Imam Ali Rehman.

The invitation to the foreign minister to attend the SCO-CFM was extended by Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin. The foreign ministers of all SCO member states will be participating in the SCO-CFM.

SCO is an important forum for further enhancement of our deep-rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor.

Since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing towards achieving SCO’s multi-sectoral agenda through participation in various SCO mechanisms.