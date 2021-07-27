FM Qureshi to depart for Bahrain today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Bahrain on a two-day visit from Wednesday to lead Pakistan’s delegation in the 2nd session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission.

According to the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will co-chair the 2nd JMC session from Pakistan’s side.

During the JMC, both sides will hold expert-level talks, particularly focusing on Commerce, Investment, Energy, Overseas Employment, Agriculture, Information and Broadcasting, Tourism and other areas of mutual interest.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will call on the Bahraini leadership. He will also have a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

According to MOFA, Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy traditionally close and fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared values. Bilateral relations with Bahrain have been following an upward trajectory since Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2019, on the invitation of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was also decorated with Bahrain’s prestigious award “King Hamad Order of the Renaissance”.

Pakistan and Bahrain remain committed to further augmenting the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit. The visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi is expected to add to the current momentum and positive trajectory of brotherly ties between the two countries, read the statement.