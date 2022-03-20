FM Qureshi says ‘all arrangements for OIC CFMs session finalised’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday the arrangements for the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were finalised with utmost satisfaction.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a press conference in Islamabad today after visiting the Parliament House to review the arrangements for the two-day mega event being held on March 23-24.

The foreign minister said besides discussing other matters, the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Palestine issue, will be discussed, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said most of the resolutions to be adopted on the occasion have been finalized, while work and consideration on rest are continuing.

Pakistan is hosting the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The thematic focus of the Ministerial Conference is on ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development’.

The meeting will coincide with the 75th anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence.

The foreign ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC members and observer states are attending the CFMs and will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March 2022 as Guests of Honour.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China will attend as a Special Guest.

Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations system, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Session on Tuesday. FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the CFMs.

