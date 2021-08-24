Four nation-tour: FM Qureshi arrives in Tajikistan to discuss Afghanistan situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan to discuss the Afghanistan situation, ARY News reported.

During the visit, the foreign minister will meet his counterpart and Tajikistan president.

FM Qureshi will undertake visits to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran from 24-26 August 2021.

According to Foreign Office, during this visit, the Foreign Minister will hold meetings with the top leadership of these countries to discuss issues of mutual interest, including regional security and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In the consultations, Foreign Minister Qureshi will share Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan believes that the neighboring countries have a vital stake in the peace, security and stability of Afghanistan and the region. It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbours to address common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability and regional connectivity,” said FO in a statement.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister’s visit to these countries will build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations. Pakistan desires to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with these partners, the press statement added.

“The foreign minister’s visit would help promote a coordinated regional approach as well as strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Central and West Asia,” it concluded.