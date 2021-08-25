Pakistan favours all-inclusive Afghan setup: FM Qureshi tells Uzbek president

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday called on Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss the Afghan situation.

According to Foreign Office, the foreign minister conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Imran Khan and referring to the Prime Minister’s visit to Tashkent in July 2021, reiterated commitment to enhance bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interests.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised the President of Uzbekistan on the latest situation in Afghanistan and expressed hope that the Afghan leaders would work out an inclusive political solution that would lead to stronger trade and economic ties and strengthen linkages between the people in the region.

Honoured to meet President #ShavkatMirziyoyev in #Uzbekistan. Conveyed warmth of PM @ImranKhanPTI. Discussed situation in #Afghanistan & expressed hope for Afghan leaders to broker inclusive political solution for peace, security & prosperity through stronger trade & eco ties. pic.twitter.com/x1uKNQ635B — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 25, 2021

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed the Foreign Minister and termed relations with Pakistan important.

He said that Uzbekistan was keen to develop ties with Pakistan in all areas, particularly in transport and connectivity. He also concurred that regional connectivity, trade and economy will be further enhanced with the peace in Afghanistan.

Uzbek president also looked forward to meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of forthcoming SCO Summit in Dushanbe next month to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister Qureshi also met with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov here in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, who was in Tashkent on the second leg of his four-nation tour, discussed with his Uzbek counterpart the regional security situation, particularly the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on ways and means to intensify bilateral relations in all areas.

The two foreign ministers agreed that in view of recent frequent high-level exchanges, bilateral relations have transformed into a strategic partnership.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister, the Uzbek Foreign Minister highlighted an upward trajectory in bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is visiting neighbours of Afghanistan to discuss regional situation, particularly the latest situation in Afghanistan and evolve coordinated approach.