FM Qureshi meets Russian counterpart in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Dushanbe.

Reaffirming strong desire to enhance bilateral relations, the two foreign ministers reviewed implementation status of the decisions taken during the Russian FM’s visit to Pakistan in April 2021.

Pleased to meet FM #SergeyLavrov & reiterated 🇵🇰 commitment to Russia, a partner with whom we look forward to forging a long-term and multi faceted relationship. Discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan & shared Pakistan’s support for an Afghan led & owned peace process. pic.twitter.com/MhNddNFlu9 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 14, 2021

It was agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres. The regional security situation, particularly Afghanistan, also came under discussion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed his Russian counterpart on Pakistan’s constructive approach towards the Afghan peace process. Reiterating continued support, he emphasised close coordination between the two countries to help achieve negotiated political settlement.

The two FMs agreed to remain in contact for the mutual benefit of the two countries.