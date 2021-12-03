Friday, December 3, 2021
FO says account hacked after Pakistan embassy in Serbia tweets against govt

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) on Friday has said that the official Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia has been hacked, ARY News reported. 

FO was reacting hours after a message targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing rising inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for three months was shared from the official Twitter account of the embassy.

On the other hand, Focal Person to PM Imran Khan on Social Media, Dr Arslan Khalid terming the tweet as fake said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating the matter.

The tweet criticizing PM Imran Khan for increasing inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries was followed by another tweet saying, “I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option.”

Earlier this week, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed inflation edged up to 11.5pc from 9.2pc.

