FO says account hacked after Pakistan embassy in Serbia tweets against govt

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) on Friday has said that the official Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia has been hacked, ARY News reported.

FO was reacting hours after a message targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing rising inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for three months was shared from the official Twitter account of the embassy.

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021

On the other hand, Focal Person to PM Imran Khan on Social Media, Dr Arslan Khalid terming the tweet as fake said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating the matter.

The Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia is hacked as per information from foreign office and @ForeignOfficePk is conducting an enquiry into it. — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) December 3, 2021

The tweet criticizing PM Imran Khan for increasing inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries was followed by another tweet saying, “I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option.”

Earlier this week, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed inflation edged up to 11.5pc from 9.2pc.

