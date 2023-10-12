FO building fire under control with no damage to record: Spox

ISLAMABAD: The “small” fire that erupted in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday night was brought under control causing no damage to “any record of infrastructure”, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, said that fire erupted because of the short-circuiting in the equipment being used by the Capital Development Authority staff while dismantling the old air conditioning plant.

However, the ministry’s emergency response immediately kicked in and the fire was brought under control with the help of the fire brigade, she said.

“The location of the incident is outside the main building of the Ministry and therefore no damage has been reported to any record or infrastructure,” the spokesperson added.