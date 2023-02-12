FO orders probe after 1600 Afghans issued visas on bogus Swedish cards

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an inquiry into the issuance of visas to 1,600 Afghans by a Pakistan mission in Europe on bogus residence cards of Sweden, ARY News reported on Sunday citing sources.

According to sources, the Pakistan embassy in Sweden has issued 1,600 visas to Afghan nationals on bogus residence cards.

Hours after the news broke, the Foreign Office took notice and ordered an immediate inquiry and asked all Pakistani missions abroad to stop issuing visas of any category to Afghan nationals until further orders.

The foreign ministry has also ordered the cancellation of the visas granted to the Afghans.

