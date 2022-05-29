FO rejects notion of Pakistani delegation’s visit to Israel

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday rejected notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel, ARY News reported.

“The reported visit in question was organized by a foreign Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which is not based in Pakistan,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. “There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is a complete national consensus,” it added.

The statement further said that Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

“The establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region,” it concluded.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asserted that the present government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is going to recognise Israel following a delegation’s visit.

While addressing the PTI Workers’ Convention in Charsadda, Imran Khan criticised the rulers and said that a delegation visited Israel for the first time which included a salaried person of state television Pakistan Television (PTV).

Imran Khan said that the nation will never accept the rulership of thieves and US slaves in Pakistan. He added that they are fighting for real independence from the thieves. He vowed that he will not end his struggle and jihad against the corrupt rulers.

Comments