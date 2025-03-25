FO responds to Pakistani journalists’ visit to Israel

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has noted reports regarding Pakistani journalists traveling to Israel.

This was expressed by the Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan while responding to the reports regarding Pakistani journalists traveling to Israel.

He clarified that Pakistani passports explicitly state they are not valid for travel to Israel, therefore, no such visit is possible under existing regulations.

that Pakistan’s position on Israel remains unchanged, emphasizing that Pakistan does not recognize Israel.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Pakistan reiterated its unwavering commitment to a just and peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Palestinian people, the Foreign Office added.

The secret visit of a delegation of Pakistani journalists and influencers to Israel has triggered an uproar in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land” was attacked by settlers and arrested by the Israeli army on Monday in the occupied West Bank, according to his co-director Yuval Abraham.

In a post on X, Abraham said a “group of settlers” had set upon Ballal.

“They beat him and he has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding. Soldiers invaded the ambulance he called, and took him. No sign of him since,” Abraham wrote.

The incident took place in the southern West Bank village of Susiya, according to the anti-occupation NGO Center for Jewish Nonviolence, whose members said they filmed the events first-hand.

The army said it was verifying the information when questioned by AFP.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.