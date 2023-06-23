FO terms US-India joint statement against Pakistan ‘misleading’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday termed the US-India joint statement issued against Pakistan after a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden ‘misleading and unwarranted’, ARY News reported.

“We consider the Pakistan-specific reference in the ‘Joint Statement from the United States (US) and India’ as unwarranted, one-sided, and misleading,” FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while responding to media queries in this regard.

The FO spokesperson noted that the reference is contrary to diplomatic norms and has political overtones. “We are surprised that it has been added despite Pakistan’s close counterterrorism cooperation with the US,” she added.

She recalled that Pakistan had rendered unmatched sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and in doing so the law enforcement agencies and armed forces had set an example.

“The people of Pakistan are the real heroes in this fight,” the FO spokesperson highlighted, adding that the international community had time and again recognised Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

“It has long concluded that terrorism can be defeated through concerted and cooperative actions.

“Today, we fail to see how the assertions made in the Joint Statement could strengthen the international resolve to fight terrorism. The statement shows that the cooperative spirit, so vitally needed to defeat the scourge of terrorism, has been sacrificed at the altar of geopolitical considerations,” she added.

Read More: Pakistan reacts to Biden-Modi joint statement

She further said, “India, in addition to being a state-sponsor of terrorism, habitually uses terrorism bogey to deflect attention from its brutal repression of Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and maltreatment of its minorities.”

“It is thus completely ill-placed to cast any aspersions on Pakistan and its fight against terrorism.

“Ironically, the joint statement fails to address the key sources of tension and instability in the region and to take cognisance of the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). This is tantamount to abdication of international responsibility,” the spokesperson pointed out.

She added that Pakistan was deeply concerned over “the planned transfer of advanced military technologies to India”, saying that such steps “are accentuating military imbalance in the region and undermining strategic stability”.

They remain unhelpful in achieving the objective of durable peace in South Asia, Zahra said.

“We urge our international partners to take a holistic and objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing one-sided positions,” she added.

A day earlier, the White House issued a statement saying that both Modi and Biden “strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks”.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujhahideen,” the joint statement had said.