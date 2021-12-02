Fog causes poor visibility at Punjab motorways, M-IV section closed

LAHORE: Fog has engulfed the plains of Punjab causing zero visibility at some sections of the motorway, ARY News reported on Thursday.

With the beginning of the winter, the fog has made its entry in Punjab causing visibility problem due to which M-IV motorway has been closed from Faisalabad Interchange for 20 kilometres.

The fog has also restricted visibility to zero at Multan, Khanewal and Abdul Hakeem sections of the motorway. A spokesperson of the motorway police has advised drivers to observe caution, avoid unnecessary travel and use fog lights in vehicles during travel.

In southern Punjab, fog has engulfed Layyah for the second morning today, as severe foggy conditions and visibility problem reported at Chowk Azam, Fatehpur, Kot Sultan and Karor areas.

After smog disturbing life in Lahore and other parts of Punjab with changing weather conditions, fog has made it difficult to travel in plains owing to visibility issue, which also causes several mishaps during road journey.

It is to be mentioned here that brief exposure to smog causes a variety of ailments from minor pains to deadly pulmonary pneumonia and asthma diseases.

The smoke produced by automobiles and stubble burning in agricultural areas converts into smog during the month of November with falling temperature. It normally persists when the mean temperature remains in the range of 19-21 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

