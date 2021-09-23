Follow Imran Khan’s example, UK PM tells world leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom addressed the United Nations General Assembly session on Thursday over the climate push and advised the world leaders to follow in the footsteps of Pakistani premier Imran Khan on planting trees, ARY News reported.



“I invite everybody to follow the example of Imran Khan of Pakistan who has pledged to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan alone,” said Boris Johnson.

It is up to the developed world to acknowledge the responsibility and help the developing world in achieving these targets, he said.

The United Kingdom premier told the world leaders to “grow up” and tackle climate change during his annual UNGA address.

The UK envoy to Pakistan, Christian Turner, tweeted the clip on his official Twitter handle and tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan on it.

“PM BorisJohnson calls on world to follow example of Imran Khan kamyabi against climate change,” Turner wrote in his tweet.

Johnson further said in his address, “We must show that we are capable of learning and maturing and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we are inflicting, not just upon our planet, but upon ourselves. It’s time for humanity to grow up.”