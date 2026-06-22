Inquiry into presence of formamide in diapers launched
- By Agencies -
- Jun 22, 2026
China’s state market regulator has launched an inquiry into the presence of formamide in infant diapers, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.
Three diaper brands have said internal tests showed no trace of the substance in their products, according to a report by Global Times, a tabloid owned by China’s paper of record People’s Daily.
The probe will also involve the industry ministry, national health commission and state disease control authority.
Formamide is a synthetic chemical compound used in some industrial processes, like making plastics, glues, and adhesives. In certain jurisdictions it’s classified as a reproductive toxicant. It can also cause dizziness and skin irritation.
All three brands said their internal and third-party retests showed no trace of formamide. One of the brands is also taking legal action over what it calls “false, misleading and malicious brand-damaging information.
Issues involving children are extremely sensitive in China after the 2008 melamine milk powder scandal that sickened ∼300,000 children. Parents react strongly to any “toxic” chemical in baby products.
Health News from ARY News
Formamide is flagged as a reproductive toxicant and can cause skin irritation/rash. Since diapers are worn 24/7 on sensitive skin, regulators and parents worry about long-term dermal exposure.