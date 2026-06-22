China’s state market regulator ​has launched an ‌inquiry into the presence of formamide in ​infant diapers, state ​broadcaster CCTV reported on ⁠Monday.

Three diaper ​brands have said internal tests showed no trace ​of the ​substance in their products, according ‌to ⁠a report by Global Times, a tabloid owned by ​China’s ​paper ⁠of record People’s Daily.

The probe ​will also involve ​the ⁠industry ministry, national health commission and ⁠state ​disease control ​authority.

Formamide is a synthetic chemical compound used in some industrial processes, like making plastics, glues, and adhesives. In certain jurisdictions it’s classified as a reproductive toxicant. It can also cause dizziness and skin irritation.

All three brands said their internal and third-party retests showed no trace of formamide. One of the brands is also taking legal action over what it calls “false, misleading and malicious brand-damaging information.

Issues involving children are extremely sensitive in China after the 2008 melamine milk powder scandal that sickened ∼300,000 children. Parents react strongly to any “toxic” chemical in baby products.

Formamide is flagged as a reproductive toxicant and can cause skin irritation/rash. Since diapers are worn 24/7 on sensitive skin, regulators and parents worry about long-term dermal exposure.