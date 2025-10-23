Foo Fighters Announce 2026 Stadium Tour with Queens of the Stone Age, Release New Single "Asking for a Friend"

Rock legends Foo Fighters have confirmed their first stadium tour since 2024, featuring Queens of the Stone Age as special guests across 12 North American cities starting August 2026.

New Stadium Tour Dates and Ticket Information

The 2026 stadium tour kicks off August 4 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto and concludes September 26 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. This marks the band’s return to major venues following their successful Everything or Nothing at All tour in 2023-2024.

Queens of the Stone Age will serve as direct support on all dates except the September 12 show in Fargo, North Dakota.

How to Get Foo Fighters Tickets

General ticket sales begin Friday, October 31 at 10am local time for all shows. Fans can access presale opportunities through two tiers:

Newsletter Artist Presale : Opens Tuesday, October 28 at 10am local time for existing newsletter subscribers

: Opens Tuesday, October 28 at 10am local time for existing newsletter subscribers General Artist Presale: Begins Wednesday, October 29 at 10am local time for new signups

Artist presale registration is open now through Sunday, October 26 at 11:59pm PT at foofighters.com.

New Single “Asking for a Friend” Released Today

Alongside the tour announcement, Foo Fighters have released their new song “Asking for a Friend,” which showcases a darker melodic direction compared to their previous hit “Today’s Song.” The track builds from hypnotic opening verses to explosive refrains questioning “What is real? I’m asking for a friend…”

Dave Grohl on New Music and Tour

Frontman Dave Grohl shared an emotional message about the band’s journey and upcoming tour, reflecting on their return to the stage five weeks ago in San Luis Obispo with new drummer Ilan Rubin.

“‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear,” Grohl wrote, adding that it represents “one of many songs to come.”

The rock icon also highlighted his 33-year friendship with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, dating back to seeing Kyuss perform in Seattle in 1992.

Complete 2026 Foo Fighters Tour Dates

August 4 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

August 6 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field

August 8 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

August 10 — Cleveland, OH — Huntington Bank Field

August 13 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

August 15 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium

August 17 — Washington, DC — Nationals Park

September 12 — Fargo, ND — Fargodome

September 15 — Regina, SK — Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

September 17 — Edmonton, AB — Commonwealth Stadium

September 20 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place

September 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

The current Foo Fighters lineup features Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Ilan Rubin.