Food delivery rider breaks into tears as robbers looted his valuables

LAHORE: A food delivery rider was deprived of his valuables in Lahore’s Batapur area on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police, three robbers riding motorcycles looted cash, mobile phone, and Pizzas from the food delivery rider, when he was on way to delivery the order. After looting the valuables, the robbers fled easily.

The passerby informed the police by calling at 15 helpline after seeing the food delivery rider shedding tears at the footpath alongside the road.

The police said that the delivery boy came to deliver Pizzas in the Jallu Nehar area, where he was intercepted and looted by the robbers. They said an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Earlier this year, citizens had caught two suspected muggers who used to loot people in disguise as food delivery boys from Gulshan-e-Jamal area of Karachi.

According to police, the citizens caught the muggers as they were trying to flee after depriving a citizen of his valuables in Gulshan-e-Jamal neighbourhood.

“They were beaten up by the enraged mob and later handed over to police,” they said adding that two pistols, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession.