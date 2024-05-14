Foolproof security plan prepared for Karachi’s cattle market

KARACHI: The law enforcers have prepared a foolproof security plan for the Karachi Cattle market established at Northern Bypass, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the largest temporary cattle market for Eid-ul-Adha 2024 has been set up in Karachi’s Northern Bypass area. Traders from various regions, including Sindh, Punjab, and other parts of the country, have begun arriving at the site.

This year, special security measures have been implemented for citizens intending to visit the cattle market. The cattle market management, along with senior police officers, has devised a foolproof plan to ensure the safety of visitors.

The system of street lights on the main roads leading to the cattle market, Northern Bypass, Gulshan Maymar and Gadap are being made effective to ensure safe night traffic.

Police and Rangers checkpoints are also being constructed on these routes, while operations will also be conducted to suppress the criminal elements in the adjacent areas.

According to the management, the facilities for traders and buyers coming to the market this year are being increased more than ever before.

Special attention is being given to security for which the services of Rangers have also been deployed along with the police.

A network of CCTV cameras has been installed in the cattle market for round-the-clock surveillance.

Apart from the entrances and exits, security personnel have also been deployed inside the market to ensure a safe environment by patrolling round the clock.

According to the administration, police patrolling will also be increased on the main routes leading to the Northern Bypass.

Poles are being installed and lights are being installed to illuminate the various blocks of the cattle market.

No private vehicle will be allowed to enter the cattle market except vehicles with special sticker.

This year extensive parking has been arranged in the market where electronic ticketing will be issued to the car owner.