Football star Jude Bellingham shows interest in playing James Bond

English football star Jude Bellingham has stated that he wants to become the future James Bond. While playing for England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the midfielder jokingly threw his name into the ongoing search for the new face of 007.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic run in the mega soccer tournament as England hopes to lift the trophy for the first time in 60 years. Jude Bellingham guided his squad to a 4–2 victory in their opening match against Croatia, and the team went on to deliver outstanding performances against Ghana and Panama.

However, off the pitch, the Real Madrid player has expressed a keen interest in acting. During an interview with James Corden on Fox’s World Cup After Hours program, Bellingham opened up about his desire to become a movie star.

“People always ask me, ‘What’s the thing you’d want to do outside of football?’—and I never really give it that much thought. But when I have, I always come back to ‘I’d love to be in a film,'” Jude Bellingham confessed.

When asked about the specific franchise he wishes to join, he stated, “I’d love to be James Bond. I’ve watched all of them. I’ve watched the Sean Connery ones, Roger Moore—I’ve seen all of them. I love James Bond.”

“I swear, I’d love to be in the background of a James Bond film. Maybe James Bond himself, but you’ve got to crawl before you can walk. They haven’t found a new Bond yet, have they?” he continued.

For now, the football star is fully focused on preparing for England’s crucial knockout match against DR Congo, scheduled for July 1.