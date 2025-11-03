Forbes names Michael Jackson the highest-paid deceased celebrity of 2025

The King of Pop continues to dominate even in death.

According to Forbes, Michael Jackson has been named the highest-paid deceased celebrity of 2025, earning an estimated $105 million in the past year.

Since his passing in 2009, Jackson’s estate has generated over $3.5 billion, thanks to lucrative deals, a long-running Las Vegas residency and successful stage productions.

In a recent significant move, the estate sold a 50% stake in his master recordings and publishing catalogue to Sony Music for $600 million, reinforcing Jackson’s status as one of the most valuable artists in history.

Jackson’s impact goes beyond record sales; his Broadway show MJ: The Musical has grossed nearly $200 million worldwide, while Michael Jackson ONE in Las Vegas has surpassed 5,000 performances this year.

Looking ahead, his upcoming biopic Michael, featuring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, is set to premiere in April 2026 and is expected to further enhance his legacy.

Other late icons on Forbes’ list include Prince, John Lennon and Bob Marley, but Jackson remains unparalleled in both cultural and financial influence.