Forces should always be ready against any misadventure by enemy: COAS

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the troops engaged in field exercise in a training area near Rahim Yar Khan, where he was also briefed about exercise ‘Shamsheer-e-Sehra’, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Saturday.

According to the army’s media wing, COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. Pakistan Airforce Aircrafts also participated in the exercise.

COAS spent complete day with the troops in the exercise area. While interacting with the troops participating in the exercise COAS lauded the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of all ranks. He emphasised that Armed Forces should always remain prepared against any misadventure by the enemy.

The aim of the exercise was to enhance professional skills and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operational environment.

The exercise also incorporated Electronic Warfare capabilities and Information Operations required to subdue enemy’s communications capabilities and disinformation campaign during war.

“Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of the nation, are fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our motherland against full spectrum of threat,” COAS was quoted as saying.

Earlier, on arrival in the field area, COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi and Inspector General Training and Evaluation.

