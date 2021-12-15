Foreign airline commences flight operation in Pakistan

KARACHI: A Damascus-based air carrier, Cham Wings Airlines has commenced its flight operation in Pakistan as its first flight will land at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Cham Wings Airlines has formally started its flight operation in Pakistan. The first flight of Cham Wings Airlines will land at Karachi airport at 2:15 pm from Damascus today.

More than 150 passengers will arrive in Pakistan through the foreign private airline, whereas, the officials of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) will give a water cannon salute upon its arrival.

The flight will also depart for Damascus again after carrying the passengers today.

Earlier in July, a foreign airline Fly Baghdad had operated its first flight in Pakistan and transported 165 passengers from Iraq’s Najaf city to Karachi.

Upon the arrival of the Fly Baghdad aircraft, the first flight ‘uF331’ to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport had been welcomed with a water cannon salute.

Fly Baghdad had scheduled four flights in a week to Pakistan, in the next phase, the foreign airline will unveil its schedule for flights from Najaf to Lahore.

